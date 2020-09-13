1/1
Jacqueline Fulton Moorefield
1943 - 2020
Jacqueline Fulton Moorefield, 77, passed away September 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 19, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia and was predeceased by her parents Ed and Pearl Fulton, her brother William Fulton and her sister Ann Wynne.

She is survived by her husband William G. Moorefield, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; and daughters Terri Moorefield McNeill (Jeff) of Charlotte, NC; Vicki Moorefield Pack (John) of Houston, TX; and Monica Moorefield Van Zandt (Jeff) of Pittsburgh, PA; as well as grandchildren Jacqueline McNeill Parolin (Tommy), Jeffrey Grant McNeill, Jr., Virginia Marie McNeill, James William Van Zandt and Jack Moorefield Van Zandt.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Sharon Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

If you would like to honor Jackie's life with a memorial gift, please make contributions to Novant Health Hospice, 324 N. McDowell St, Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 384-6478.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Sharon Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
