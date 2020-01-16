Jacqueline (Jackie) Gibson Ray, age 82 of Laurinburg, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Born January 26, 1937 in Scotland County, a daughter of the late Anna Lucille Shaw and Ernest Hudson Gibson. A graduate from Laurel Hill High School and Mercy School of Nursing, Charlotte, NC, she retired after many years of service from employment as occupational health nurse. Jackie served as a member of New Hope Baptist Church, and was a loving, wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by son, Brian Gibson Ray at age 15.
Survived by husband Billy Ray, children, Gary Keith Ray, and Jill Ray Hale; grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, and Olivia Hale.
Funeral services Saturday, January 18, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church. Followed by a private burial, the family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Memorial donations may be given to New Hope Baptist Church for the Children and Youth Summer Camp Program, 11480 Hasty Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 16, 2020