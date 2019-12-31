Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Gulley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Moore Gulley MILTON, FL - Jacqueline Moore Gulley, was born February 21, 1938, and passed away peacefully at home with her son at her side on October 9, 2019, after an extended illness. Jacqueline (Jackie) was born and raised in Charlotte, NC and was a resident of Milton, Florida at the time of her passing away. She was a dedicated Christian, and a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was predeceased by her father, James Seburn Gulley, her mother, Edna Moore Gulley, and her husband Joel Pomeroy Brewer. Jackie is survived by her only son, Ward Wallace Brewer II (Chip), her younger sister Diane Zepke, and her cous-ins Linda Elliott, Brenda Boyd, and Al Frazier (Penny), and their daughter Kristy. Jackie graduated from East Mecklenburg High School as Class of 1956. She attended Charlotte College, and later worked for Celanese Corporation and later for Roche Biomedical Laboratories. After the birth of their son, her family settled in Gibsonville, NC, and were members of the First Baptist Church of Gibsonville. During her successful working career, she was the recipient of a number of corporate and community awards for ser-vices and performance. After retirement, Jackie moved to Milton, Florida in 1998, to be with her son. She has been deeply missed every day since her death. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day..." ---2 Timothy 4:7-8. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations go to: Elon Homes (for Children) Charlotte, NC

