Jacqueline Newman "Jackie" Funderburk
1949 - 2020
Services for Jacqueline Newman Funderburk will be held on Saturday, May 30th at the Zechariah Alexander, Sr. Memorial Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, located at 1424 Statesville Ave. Charlotte, NC 28206. Visitation is from 10am - 12 noon. Funeral Service will be at 12 noon. Burial and Interment will follow service at Sunset Memory Gardens located at 8901 Lawyers Rd. Charlotte, NC 28227.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
1424 Statesville Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28236-6468
(704) 333-1167
May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
