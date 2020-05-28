Or Copy this URL to Share

Services for Jacqueline Newman Funderburk will be held on Saturday, May 30th at the Zechariah Alexander, Sr. Memorial Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, located at 1424 Statesville Ave. Charlotte, NC 28206. Visitation is from 10am - 12 noon. Funeral Service will be at 12 noon. Burial and Interment will follow service at Sunset Memory Gardens located at 8901 Lawyers Rd. Charlotte, NC 28227.



