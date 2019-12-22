Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Stegner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Ritchie Stegner CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Jacqueline "Jackie" Ritchie Stegner died December 10, 2019. She was born in 1925 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, daughter of Blanche and J. Dean Ritchie. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School and received degrees from the University of Idaho, Moscow, Idaho and MacMurray College, Jacksonville, Illinois. At Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois, she taught modern dance and physical education. Here she met and married George A. Stegner. They moved to Charlotte in 1955 where George taught music at Queens College (now University). They were married for 58 years and enjoyed foreign travel for many years. Jackie was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, a board member of Friends of Music at Queens College, P.E.O. Chapter C in Charlotte, and the Mint Museum. Earlier activities in Charlotte included Girl Scouts of America, Charlotte Symphony Women's Association (now the Symphony Guild), Opera Guild, and Community Concerts Association Guild. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi from college on. Survivors are her daughter Christine Stiling (Gregory) of Mocksville, NC and their children Benjamin (Tiffany), Daniel (Brittany), Timothy, and Joel; and her son Mark Stegner (Marbet) of Raleigh and his son Noah (Kiera). Other survivors in Idaho are sister Emma Ashton (Michael) and brother Charles Heileson (Gloria) and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by George's niece Sylvia Stevens (Robert) and her children Julie Stevens and Suzanne Aaron (Robert). Jackie had six great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region. Memorial gifts may be sent to the George Stegner Scholarship Fund at Queen University, 1900 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28207 (online at

