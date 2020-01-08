Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Villas "Betsy" White. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Villas "Betsy" White, age 83, died peacefully on December 31, 2019 at Chester County Hospital, West Chester, PA. Betsy, as she was affectionally known, was raised and educated in Charlotte and graduated from Central High School in 1954. Betsy moved to Swarthmore, PA in 1966 where she raised her family and earned a bachelor's degree in English from Widener University. Betsy worked for the Institute of Pennsylvania Hospital and the Council for Relationships.



Betsy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always put her family ahead of herself. Betsy loved her children and grandchildren fiercely and joyously. Betsy embraced and cherished her circle of close friends. The legacy of Betsy's kind spirit, sense of humor, thirst for learning, love of reading, pottery and poetry, and zest for life will live on through them. She enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, particularly London, Paris, Wales and Florence. Betsy loved the beach, gardening, vacationing in Maine, and visiting her family homes in Sweden and Greece. Betsy was a Youth Leader for the Episcopal Youth Community, a Girl Scout Leader, and loved her poetry and writing groups. She was a member of the Calvary St. Augustine Episcopal Church in Philadelphia.



Betsy was the daughter of the late Spiros and Lib Villas of Charlotte, and sister of the late Milton and Thomas Villas.



Betsy is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years the Rev. Hank White; her devoted children Edward (Janet), Michael (Elyse), Timothy, and Laurie Riggs; her stepchildren Andrea and Nathan White; her loving grandchildren Brian Riggs (Anne), Rachel Henriques (Bjorn), Tommy, Jake, and Kyle Riggs and Mason and Wyatt Maxwell; and her great-granddaughter Lily Riggs. Betsy is also survived by her sister-in-law Lynda Villas, one nephew, four nieces and their families.



Visitation: Monday evening, January 6th from 7-9:00 at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home in Aston and Tuesday morning from 10-10:45 at Calvary St. Augustine Episcopal Church, 814 North 41st St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.



Celebration of Life: Tuesday morning, January 7th at 11:00 at the church.



Graveside Service: January 11th, 10:00 am, Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208.



Memorial Donations: in Betsy's name may be made to the church at the above address or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at



