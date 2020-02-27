Jacquelyn Profitt (Jackie) passed away February 21st at the age of 69. Born in McDowell County, West Virginia, she was the oldest child of the late John and Rita David.
She is survived by her two loving children, Ashley Taylor (Walt); Amanda Profitt; her brother, John David (Vicky Smith); her sister, Martha Warring (Bob); also her nieces, Nichole David and fiancee John Uher; Kelly Warring; nephew Christopher Warring (Sarah); great nephew, Nathan VanZant; and grandson Hayes Taylor.
She was known by friends and those that loved her for her unbelievable strength, kindness, creativity and dry sense of humor. Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service is serving the Profitt family. For online condolences please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2020