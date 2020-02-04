Jacquelyn THomas (1960 - 2020)
  • "Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. Sincerest..."
    - Phyllis Brown
  • "Jackie my friend, we go back a long way. Though years and..."
    - Phyllis Brown
Tribute Cremation Society
4935 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28205
(980)-209-1061
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Warehouse 242
Jacquelyn Thomas CHARLOTTE - Jacquelyn Swinson Thomas was received into her Savior's arms January 22, 2020. Jackie, was born February 5, 1960 in southeast DC to Pauline Mitchell and Scott Fontaine, Sr. She spent her formative years in Richmond, VA. She is survived by children Alexandra (David), Ashley Christine; grand children Ava, Savana, and Courtney Scott; and many family members and friends. A celebration of life service will be held February 5, 2020 at Warehouse 242.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 4, 2020
