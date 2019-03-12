Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelynn Faye "Jackie" (Yates) Hubbard. View Sign

Jacquelynn "Jackie" Yates Hubbard, 83, a resident of 2180 N Woodland Rd., died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. Born on February 14, 1936 in Forsythe Co., she was the daughter of the late Dr. Percy Fenton Yates and Mary Mills Yates. Jackie attended Meredith College and graduated from Campbell University. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Henderson where she sang in the choir for over 48 years. She was an avid bridge player, loved to travel, and was a former member of the Woodland Garden Club.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11 am at First Baptist Church by the Rev. Dr. Ronald S. Cava and the Rev. Dr. Marion D. Lark. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church.



She is survived by her husband, Robert Lynwood Hubbard; one daughter, Jennifer H. Harris (Wesley) of Henderson; two sons, Robert L. Hubbard, Jr. (Beth) of Henderson, and Christopher B. Hubbard (Laura) of Cary; one brother, Percy Fenton "Tom" Yates, Jr. (Nancy) of Pink Hill; five grandchildren, Brooke Daniel, Canaday H. Green (Michael), Yates Hubbard, Clare Hubbard, and Tom Hubbard; and one great granddaughter, Ellerbe Green.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jackie's memory to the First Baptist Church Choir Fund, PO Box 75, Henderson, NC 27536.



Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home.

