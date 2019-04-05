Jaden Jamon Misenheimer, 15 passed away on March 25, 2019, at Levine's Children's Hospital in Charlotte NC. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Progressive Baptist Church 1600 Clanton Road Charlotte NC 28208 Times: Visitation 11:00 Am to 12:00 Noon Funeral Service will follow at 12: 00. Burial will be at Beattiesford Memorial Gardens 11201 Beatties Ford Road Huntersville NC.
Services for the Edwards and Misenheimer Family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 (704) 394-2722.
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-394-2722
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2019