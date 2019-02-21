Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jake Gedson Gurley. View Sign

Jake Gedson Gurley, 75, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Jake was born in Wilmington, NC on August 29, 1943 to the late Homer Lee Gurley and Bessie Christine Freeman Gurley. Jake enjoyed a fifty-year career in the commercial radio sales business as an account manager.



In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by a brother, Johnnie Gurley and two sisters, Jean Gotts and Juanita Broome. He is survived by his wife, Bessie S. Gurley; sons, Morgan Rand Gurley of Charlotte and Luke Odysseus Gurley of Ranlo, NC; daughter, Ellen Christina Gurley of Charlotte; grandsons, Logan Stanfel and Avery Stanfel; and sisters, Joan Mullis, Janice Charles and Judy West.



There will be a Trisagion followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral General Fund, 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, N.C. 28247.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, Charlotte, NC; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Jake Gedson Gurley, 75, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Jake was born in Wilmington, NC on August 29, 1943 to the late Homer Lee Gurley and Bessie Christine Freeman Gurley. Jake enjoyed a fifty-year career in the commercial radio sales business as an account manager.In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by a brother, Johnnie Gurley and two sisters, Jean Gotts and Juanita Broome. He is survived by his wife, Bessie S. Gurley; sons, Morgan Rand Gurley of Charlotte and Luke Odysseus Gurley of Ranlo, NC; daughter, Ellen Christina Gurley of Charlotte; grandsons, Logan Stanfel and Avery Stanfel; and sisters, Joan Mullis, Janice Charles and Judy West.There will be a Trisagion followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral General Fund, 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, N.C. 28247.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, Charlotte, NC; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close