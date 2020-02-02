Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jake Mingus. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Theron Jake Mingus, age 92, widower of the late Josephine Gunnells Mingus, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.



Born in Charlotte, he was the son of the late James William Mingus and Alice Reid Mingus. He grew up in the Thomasboro community. Jake was an avid baseball player. His dream was to play for the Yankees, but World War II thwarted those dreams. When he was of age Jake joined the U.S. Merchant Marines and traveled around the world. Jake, also known throughout his life as Theron or TJ, was also fondly remembered as Santa Claus. For 50 years he made celebrating Christmas such a joy for family and friends. Jake spent his working years as an electrician with Southern Electric Service Co., UG Hager Electric, completing his career as owner of Mingus Electric Co. He was an original member of Thomasboro Baptist Church which became Holly Hunter Baptist Church and is currently Mountain Island Community Church.



Mr. Mingus is survived by his daughter, Donna Mingus Simpson (Roger); a granddaughter, Wendy Turner Sims; two great grandchildren, Mary-Parker Sims and Milledge Sims; a sister, Faye Burgess (Robert); and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank his Hospice & Palliative Care Team who were dear to Jake's heart as well as family members who aided in his care.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.



Memorials may be made to Mountain Island Community Church, 4316 Mt Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte, NC 28216 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



Condolences may be expressed to the family online at



Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service





Theron Jake Mingus, age 92, widower of the late Josephine Gunnells Mingus, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.Born in Charlotte, he was the son of the late James William Mingus and Alice Reid Mingus. He grew up in the Thomasboro community. Jake was an avid baseball player. His dream was to play for the Yankees, but World War II thwarted those dreams. When he was of age Jake joined the U.S. Merchant Marines and traveled around the world. Jake, also known throughout his life as Theron or TJ, was also fondly remembered as Santa Claus. For 50 years he made celebrating Christmas such a joy for family and friends. Jake spent his working years as an electrician with Southern Electric Service Co., UG Hager Electric, completing his career as owner of Mingus Electric Co. He was an original member of Thomasboro Baptist Church which became Holly Hunter Baptist Church and is currently Mountain Island Community Church.Mr. Mingus is survived by his daughter, Donna Mingus Simpson (Roger); a granddaughter, Wendy Turner Sims; two great grandchildren, Mary-Parker Sims and Milledge Sims; a sister, Faye Burgess (Robert); and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank his Hospice & Palliative Care Team who were dear to Jake's heart as well as family members who aided in his care.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Mountain Island Community Church, 4316 Mt Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte, NC 28216 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close