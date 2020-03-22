James A Faulkner, 88 passed away March 15, 2020. He was born August 2, 1931 to Worth and Martha Faulkner in Charlotte. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 67 years, Janet Faulkner, daughter Beth Wittersheim and husband Jim, sons Marty Faulkner and Scott Faulkner and his wife Ellen, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He loved to tell that he joined the Navy at age 17, a high school dropout, then got his GED, completed 39 correspondence courses, got degrees from George Washington University and Cornell. He retired from the Navy after 23 years of service as Lieutenant Commander. He and Jan loved Ballroom Dancing and made many friends, some of whom still get together for birthdays. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of his Life will be announced later.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2020