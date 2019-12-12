Mr. Alan James Austin, 50, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born in Charlotte on June 3, 1969, the son of Jimmy and Myra Austin.
Alan recently retired from the Charlotte Fire Department, having served as a firefighter for 25 years. He also served in Gastonia, Belmont, South Point, and GEMS as a medic.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Catawba Heights Baptist Church in Mount Holly. A funeral service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Darin Gibbs and Rev. Raymond Johns officiating. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to memorials may be made to LGFCU to Tami Austin c/o Ayden and Cal Austin for Education Fund, PO Box C, Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 12, 2019