Jim Coates, 79, of Charlotte, NC passed away on November 1, 2019.
Jim was raised in Raleigh, NC and moved to Charlotte where he worked in Real Estate Development for more than 35 years. He passionately pursued his many interests and mentored others to share his knowledge of music, design and mechanics.
He was a supportive family member and a loving father who will be deeply missed.
Jim is survived by Wanda Vassey and family; son, Justin Coates; and sister, Carolyn Lester. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Coates and Mary Coates.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Forest Lawn Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 10, 2019