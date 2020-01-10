Mr. James "Sonny" Albert Curry passed away at Curis Nursing Home in Wilkesboro on December 27, 2019, his 82nd birthday.
Sonny was a good hearted man and devoted father who was loved and well respected by friends and family. Sonny graduated from East Mecklenburg High School and was in the United States Army. He graduated from Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, FL. Sonny worked for Lowe's for 28 years as a commercial artist. He liked bowling and golf and was a fan of the Carolina Panthers and Duke University Football.
He is survived by two daughters; Emily Moran and Brooke Curry, a granddaughter; Hailee Curry, a brother; Jerry Curry and a nephew; Jonathan Curry.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sharon Presbyterian Church, 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 10, 2020