Mr. Wood passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Al was born in Charlotte on January 8, 1948, the first child of James A. Wood, Jr. and Peggy Wood, who preceded him in death. Al attended Georgia Tech and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He is survived by his brother, Banks M. Wood (Barbara), his sister, Rose Marie Sanders (Frank) all of Charlotte, and by his cousin, Jack Pollard (Molly)of Virginia. Al is also survived by his nephews, Banks Wood, Jr. (Allison), Frank D. Sanders IV (Lily), and his niece, Anne Wood (James Riley). The family wishes to thank the doctors who cared for Al, and the staff of White Oak Manor for their care and concern for our brother over the past several years. Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne Chapel. Online condolences may given at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 19, 2019