Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Alexander Gregory Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

James Alexander Gregory, Jr., 86, passed away on May 28, 2019. Born on September 24, 1932 in Mineola, New York to James, Sr. and Elizabeth, he served in the US Navy from 1951-1955. Holding a variety of jobs, he moved to Charlotte in 1966, where he went on to marry his wife of 52 years, Karlos. He then adopted her two girls, Karlos and Pamela. Until retirement, Jim was employed as an electrician with Duke Energy. He and Karlos went on to raise their oldest grandson, Allen. Jim was a very friendly, loving and caring person. He never met a stranger, nor made an enemy of anyone.



He is survived by his wife, Karlos; two daughters, Karlos and Pamela, both of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Allen Gregory and wife, Jessica, of Orum, UT; Freedom Jackson and husband, James, of Muskogee, OK; Zacharai Cates of Muskogee, OK; and Tristan McCoy-Ledbetter of Charlotte; three great-grandchildren and various nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Calvary Church Chapel in Charlotte on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Reception and fellowship will follow as an ice cream social in the Crown Room.



Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NC Transportation Foundation, PO Box 69, Spencer, NC 28159 or to Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





James Alexander Gregory, Jr., 86, passed away on May 28, 2019. Born on September 24, 1932 in Mineola, New York to James, Sr. and Elizabeth, he served in the US Navy from 1951-1955. Holding a variety of jobs, he moved to Charlotte in 1966, where he went on to marry his wife of 52 years, Karlos. He then adopted her two girls, Karlos and Pamela. Until retirement, Jim was employed as an electrician with Duke Energy. He and Karlos went on to raise their oldest grandson, Allen. Jim was a very friendly, loving and caring person. He never met a stranger, nor made an enemy of anyone.He is survived by his wife, Karlos; two daughters, Karlos and Pamela, both of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Allen Gregory and wife, Jessica, of Orum, UT; Freedom Jackson and husband, James, of Muskogee, OK; Zacharai Cates of Muskogee, OK; and Tristan McCoy-Ledbetter of Charlotte; three great-grandchildren and various nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at Calvary Church Chapel in Charlotte on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Reception and fellowship will follow as an ice cream social in the Crown Room.Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NC Transportation Foundation, PO Box 69, Spencer, NC 28159 or to Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close