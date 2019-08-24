Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Allen Seagraves. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Visitation 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church 1117 South Blvd. Charlotte , NC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church 1117 South Blvd. Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Seagraves, 91, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born July 21, 1928 in Gastonia, NC to Allen and Pauline Seagraves.



He had a long and distinguished career in retail, retiring from Family Dollar Stores as senior vice-president. Jim was an avid golfer, Atlanta Braves fan, and Gardner-Webb University supporter. He and his wife, Dorothy Scism Seagraves (an alumna of Gardner-Webb) were both members of the Board of Trustees and established the Dorothy Scism Seagraves Fine Arts Scholarship. Jim was an active member of Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Bible study leader. He was a Korean War Army veteran.



Jim's passion was music. He attended the Julliard School during his high school years and shared his gifts with members of his church and community. In 2012, he traveled to New York to sing in Carnegie Hall with his daughter and other members of the choir of Carnegie Hall.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Pauline Seagraves and his beloved wife, Dorothy Scism Seagraves.



Jim is survived by his daughter, Pamela Seagraves Radford (Mike) of Cartersville, GA and a son, James A. Seagraves III (Viola) of Weddington, NC; four grandchildren: Viola Nacaole Small (Howard) of Suffolk, VA, Chloe Radford of Macon, GA, James A. Seagraves IV (Brittany) of Weddington and Elisha Seagraves of Weddington; and three great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 26th, at Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, 1117 South Blvd., Charlotte, with Rev. Bobby Morrow officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.



