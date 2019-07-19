Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Anderson "Andy" Sparks. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Service 2:00 PM Saint Luke's Episcopal Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Anderson 'Andy' Sparks, Jr., son of the late James Anderson Sparks and Mildred Crowder Sparks, died July 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with ALS. Andy faced his two greatest losses, the death of his beloved wife Jennie and his physical health, with dignity and grace.



Andy was preceded in death by the love of his life, Virginia 'Jennie' Gregory Sparks, to whom he was married for 60 years. He is survived by his sister Ann Thomas (Grady) of Charlotte, NC, and his two children, Christy Howey (Stan) of Charlotte, NC and Slater Sparks of Lake Tahoe, NV and Salisbury, NC; his beloved grandchildren, Harrison (Maddy), Jack (Anne), Jim, Ginny, and Katy; and his new great- grandchild, Penelope. His grandchildren knew him as "Pop," and he was the most loving of grandfathers.



Andy graduated from Boyden High School, attended N.C. State, and graduated from Catawba College. He was President of Sparks Wayside Furniture Company and an avid collector and dealer of a variety of fine collectibles. Andy was a member of the American Numismatic and Philatelic Societies, Rowan County Coin Club, and supported many activities of the Historic Salisbury Foundation.



As a young man, he was an accomplished golfer with a scratch handicap and spent many days enjoying the game with friends on the course. Jennie and Andy loved attending auctions and flea markets, fishing at the beach and mountains, visiting Cherokee, snorkeling in the islands, and traveling to Europe. They loved their home- town of Salisbury, including their long-time friends and their historic home.



Andy was an active and involved member of Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, with his love of Jesus being the foundation of his life. He volunteered at the Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels and routinely visited ill or lonely friends. Andy was a true southern gentleman who spent his life giving to others, and anyone meeting him could not help but love him.



We especially thank the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who so lovingly cared for him these past five years. The Koko Java gang were especially important to him and were such loyal friends. Special thanks to Clyde and the Ellis Street neighbors for always being there for Andy and Jennie.



A service and reception will be held at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church in Salisbury at 2 pm, Thursday, July 25. Reception to follow in the church Parish Hall.



Memorials to Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, 131 West Council Street, Salisbury, NC 28144.



Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Sparks family. Online condolences may be made at

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 19, 2019

