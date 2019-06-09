Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Arnold Mullis. View Sign Service Information Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home 4715 Margaret Wallace Road Matthews , NC 28105 (704)-545-3553 Visitation 11:00 AM Gloryland Baptist Church 3001 Gloryland Avenue Charlotte , NC View Map Service 12:00 PM Gloryland Baptist Church 3001 Gloryland Avenue Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James "Arnold" Mullis, 73, of Mint Hill, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019, with his family at his side. Arnold is survived by his loving wife, Dolly, of 54 years, two sons, Jimmy Mullis and wife Tami, and David Mullis and a sister Brenda Mullis Burgess. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents Harold Blair Mullis and Bertha Gail Williams Mullis. Arnold was a simple man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He was extremely kind and everybody liked him. He spent most of his working life serving others as a Fire Fighter in the city of Charlotte retiring as a Battalion Chief in 1998. He loved spending time in his vegetable garden growing tomatoes, squash, and cucumbers which he shared with his friends, family and neighbors. He loved the Lord and attended Gloryland Baptist Church in Charlotte where he was a member for 38 years.



A Homegoing service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at 12pm, at Gloryland Baptist Church, 3001 Gloryland Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213, with the family receiving friends there one hour prior to the service. Arnold will then be laid to rest following the service at Sharon Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 West Roosevelt Blvd. Monroe, North Carolina, 28110. Please visit





James "Arnold" Mullis, 73, of Mint Hill, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019, with his family at his side. Arnold is survived by his loving wife, Dolly, of 54 years, two sons, Jimmy Mullis and wife Tami, and David Mullis and a sister Brenda Mullis Burgess. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents Harold Blair Mullis and Bertha Gail Williams Mullis. Arnold was a simple man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He was extremely kind and everybody liked him. He spent most of his working life serving others as a Fire Fighter in the city of Charlotte retiring as a Battalion Chief in 1998. He loved spending time in his vegetable garden growing tomatoes, squash, and cucumbers which he shared with his friends, family and neighbors. He loved the Lord and attended Gloryland Baptist Church in Charlotte where he was a member for 38 years.A Homegoing service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at 12pm, at Gloryland Baptist Church, 3001 Gloryland Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213, with the family receiving friends there one hour prior to the service. Arnold will then be laid to rest following the service at Sharon Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 West Roosevelt Blvd. Monroe, North Carolina, 28110. Please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com to share condolences and memories. Published in Charlotte Observer on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close