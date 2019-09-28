James Aycock "Jim" GRANTSVILLE, MD - James "Jim" Aycock, 84, went home to be with our Lord on September 10th, 2019. He is survived by his children Jamey (Lori), Lynn, Bridgette (Jeff), Jordan (Kristin), Jake (Camilla), one brother Billy (Nancy), seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. After high school he went in the Army and then Navy Reserves. After working briefly for Western Electric he began his long career in Insurance working in Charlotte, Raleigh, Matthews, NC, Richmond and Huntington, West Virginia where he retired as Branch Manager. Later in life he found a love for painting and made some real masterpieces which we will treasure. After a long illness Jim resided in a nursing home in Maryland where he kept everyone straight. A Memorial Service will be held at Victory Tabernacle Chapel, 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian VA on October 5th, with visitation from 3:00 to 4:00 and the Service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to missionaries Bill and Linda Lewis of Gospel Glory Ministries, P.O. 5658, Midlothian, VA 23112 or Victory Tabernacle, 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112. A special thanks to his care giver Andrea Croskey for her love and caring support to him during his final months of life.

