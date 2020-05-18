James B. Mitchell "Mitch" "Jim" left us peacefully in his sleep on May 12, 2020 with his beloved companion Fern at his side. He was born in Paris, KY in 1940 to the late Harry and Florence Mitchell and grew up in Winchester, KY. He raised his family in Lake Forest, IL before coming home to the south and settling in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Jim served in the US Navy for two years prior to graduating from Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor's Degree in Art. Jim became a U.S. Secret Service agent and protected many U.S. Presidents, Senators, Congressmen, Candidates and their families. Later he worked for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department and had a brief career in insurance with Consolidated Planning.
Jim's days as an agent provided him with a unique insight to the political world and an unending collection of unique and fascinating stories. He was a great athlete who excelled in swimming and diving in college, became an avid tennis player and golfer able to boast a hole in one at MPCC. He even built a tennis court in his back yard, which was the center of many fond memories for all his friends and family. Anyone who met Jim will certainly remember his amazing sense of humor, which was anything but politically correct. There was not a problem he could not solve or a task he could not complete. Jim spent his later years at his house on Lake Wylie with his treasured dog, Fern. On his scooter, in his truck or on his pontoon boat, he and Fern were inseparable, and no one ever saw Jim without her.
He is survived by his daughter Devon (Evelyn) of Greensboro, NC; former wife, Judy (Tom) of Incline Village, NV; brother, Bill (Arlene) of Virginia Beach, VA; sister-in-law, Deedee of Conroe, Texas; and nieces and nephews, Melanie, Chris, Robin, Bill, Robert and Amanda. In addition to his parents, Jim's brother, Joe, preceded him in death. Tragically, Jim lost his two boys Blake (2004) and Tyler (2009). Ultimately, Jim is where he would want to be, finally reunited with his sons.
Due to the Covid virus, we will be postponing any remembrance service until the summer at which time we will send out an announcement. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's at www.michaeljfox.org.
Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Jim served in the US Navy for two years prior to graduating from Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor's Degree in Art. Jim became a U.S. Secret Service agent and protected many U.S. Presidents, Senators, Congressmen, Candidates and their families. Later he worked for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department and had a brief career in insurance with Consolidated Planning.
Jim's days as an agent provided him with a unique insight to the political world and an unending collection of unique and fascinating stories. He was a great athlete who excelled in swimming and diving in college, became an avid tennis player and golfer able to boast a hole in one at MPCC. He even built a tennis court in his back yard, which was the center of many fond memories for all his friends and family. Anyone who met Jim will certainly remember his amazing sense of humor, which was anything but politically correct. There was not a problem he could not solve or a task he could not complete. Jim spent his later years at his house on Lake Wylie with his treasured dog, Fern. On his scooter, in his truck or on his pontoon boat, he and Fern were inseparable, and no one ever saw Jim without her.
He is survived by his daughter Devon (Evelyn) of Greensboro, NC; former wife, Judy (Tom) of Incline Village, NV; brother, Bill (Arlene) of Virginia Beach, VA; sister-in-law, Deedee of Conroe, Texas; and nieces and nephews, Melanie, Chris, Robin, Bill, Robert and Amanda. In addition to his parents, Jim's brother, Joe, preceded him in death. Tragically, Jim lost his two boys Blake (2004) and Tyler (2009). Ultimately, Jim is where he would want to be, finally reunited with his sons.
Due to the Covid virus, we will be postponing any remembrance service until the summer at which time we will send out an announcement. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's at www.michaeljfox.org.
Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 18, 2020.