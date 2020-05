Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. James Barr, 77, of Charlotte passed away on May 21, 2020. Mr. Barr's funeral services will be Friday May 29, 2020 at King's Funeral Home Chapel, 4000 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte NC 28216. Visitation will be at 1:00pm; with funeral service starting at 2:00pm. King's is serving the Barr family, (704) 394-2722.



