James Bigham Alexander, Jr. 82 of Davidson died October 4, 2019. He passed peacefully at home after a long battle with COPD and a broken heart after losing his wife Ruby in June. Jim was born on October 19, 1936 in Charlotte to the late James and Mildred Cashion Alexander.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Ruby and daughter Brenda Alexander Brown. Survivors include his daughter Anne Veleke (Brian), his granddaughter, Brittney Ballard (Rankin), his step-grandchildren, Austin, Lauren, Rachael, Noah and Silas and great-grandchildren, Emerson Grace "Emmy" Dawson and Leo Micah-Kane Havens.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday, October 8 at Davidson U.M.C. Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 prior. Burial will follow at Mimosa Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Davidson U.M.C., , or the Davidson V.F.D.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 6, 2019