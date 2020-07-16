James Howard Burton, Jr., 72, of Cornelius, NC passed away on July 12, 2020. Jim was born in Winston-Salem, NC on December 19, 1947 to the late James Howard Burtons, Sr. and Margaret Burton. He was a graduate of Myers Park High School and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was a member of Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity. Jim went to work with his father at Jim Burton Agency and later retired from RW Chapman & Company.
When he was not spending time on the golf course, he was enjoying time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Burton, and their daughters, Stephanie (Scott) Pendleton and Carrie (Jeff) Dunham and grandchildren, Tyler Pendleton, Max Pendleton and Davis Dunham, as well as Jim's brothers Mike (Nancy) Burton, Chuck (Sarah Newell) Burton and Bob (Wanda)Burton. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 17th from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC. Due to the NC Governor's Executive Order a Sign-Up Genius has been set up to control the number of people allowed in funeral home.https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040A49ACAF2CA75-james . The memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, July 18th, in the chapel of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home. There are no restrictions on attendance for this event however, the service will be broadcast via Zoom Meeting,https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85915497132?pwd=OEFnaFpoZ2liSm90MFhRUHc5MDRIZz09
Meeting ID: 859 1549 7132, Password: 873126 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
