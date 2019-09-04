James Carter, Jr., 82, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. A funeral service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Carter will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at New Shiloh Baptist Church 2600 Elmin Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28208. The visitation will begin at 12:00 PM, and the funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment immediately following service at Sharon Memorial Park 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28212. Professional services entrusted to Boston's Mortuary.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 4, 2019