Mr. James Cleveland Rivers, 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Morningside Assisted Living.



Born on November 8, 1930 in Chesterfield, SC the son of the late Jesse and Ola Gulledge Rivers. He graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1949. He was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Rock Hill. He served in the United States Navy for four years before attending the University of South Carolina. After graduating from USC in 1960, he worked for Burlington Industries over a span of eleven years. During that time, he worked in Greenville, SC, Tarboro, NC, High Shoals, NC, Marion, NC and Asheville, NC. Beginning in 1971, he worked at Springs Industries for seventeen years, retiring in 1987.



During his retirement, you could find him out in his vegetable garden or taking care of his blueberry bushes where he obtained the title of "the Blueberry Man". He also enjoyed spending time with his family.



Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of sixty-one years, Barbara Britt Rivers; son, James Rivers Jr (Michelle) of Charlotte, NC; daughters, Ellen Hayslett (Randy) and Amy Griggs (Darryl) all of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Alex Hayslett (fiance Kim), Emily Ziemke (Mike), Whitney Griggs, James Rivers III, Sarah Hayslett and Andrew Griggs; great grandchildren, Catherine James Ziemke and Emma Ziemke; brother, Jerry Rivers (Frances) of Hartsville, SC; and his sister-in-law, Miriam Benyus (Zolton) of Stamford, CT.



Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, 29732 with Reverend Steve Hogg officiating. Visitation immediately following service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Center Dr, Rock



Hill, SC 29730.



