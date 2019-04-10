James Clifton Hill passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 64 in High Point, North Carolina. Jim, or Jimmy to much of his family, was born to Donald Albert Hill and Jane Fulmer Hill on March 16, 1955 in Teaneck, NJ. He grew up in Hillsdale, NJ and graduated from Saint Joseph's Regional Catholic High School in Montvale, NJ in 1973. Following graduation, Jim entered the U.S. Air Force where he earned the rank of Sergeant. He served at Bayshore Air Force Base in Michigan and Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington, specializing in space communications and radar systems. Following his honorable separation from the Air Force in August 1981, he was employed by Motorola and later IBM as a computer technician for more than 30 years. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother Frances Ackerman Hill. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Hill Blair, son-in-law Samuel Rives Blair; granddaughters, Ellie Theresa Blair and Virginia Ivey Blair; son, Donald James Hill, daughter-in-law Samantha Christie Louie-Hill; brother, Donald Albert Hill, Jr.; sisters, Jane Hill Amoroso Turner and Kathryn Elizabeth Hill Malagisi. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019 with visitation at 1 pm and service to follow at 2 pm at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home located at 515 N. Elm St. in Greensboro, NC 27401. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 10, 2019