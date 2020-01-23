Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Collins Berryhill. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Memorial service 2:00 PM Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church 8801 Park Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Collins Berryhill, 88, of Charlotte, died peacefully January 16, 2020, following a long illness.



Jim was born November 21, 1931, to John Wearn and Ruth Sadler Berryhill. A graduate of Berryhill High School, he earned a degree in business administration from UNC Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity.



After college, Jim joined Jefferson Standard (now Lincoln Financial) as a life insurance salesman and financial planner and worked for the company until retiring at age 75. As he began his career, he met the love of his life, Wilma (Billie) Yarborough Berryhill, whom he married in 1958.



Jim was a member of Steele Creek Presbyterian and later Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, elder, usher, greeter and member of the visitation team. He was also a member of the West Mecklenburg Optimist Club and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Jim enjoyed playing bridge with his wife and friends, and was an avid Tar Heel sports fan. He was a devoted husband and loving father, and adored his grandchildren.



Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Billie; and two brothers, John Wearn Berryhill Jr. and Joseph Sadler Berryhill. Survivors include his daughter, Carol Huss and her husband, Mike, of Mint Hill; son, Joseph Berryhill and his wife, Kristie Puster, of Barrington, RI; four grandchildren, Justin Huss and his wife Sarah, Kelsey Huss, and Katherine and Julia Berryhill; and 17 nieces and nephews.



His memorial service will be at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church, 8801 Park Road, Charlotte, 28210 at 2 pm Saturday January 25; a reception to receive friends will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the church or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, 28247.





