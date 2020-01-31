Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Colton "Jim" Larrabee. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson Funeral Home 100 Branchview Dr Ne Concord , NC 28025 (704)-786-3168 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James "Jim" Carlton Larrabee, age 87, passed away peacefully at Tucker Hospice House, Wednesday, January 29, 2020.



The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 pm Saturday, February 1 at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow at 3 pm with Rev. Alison Messick-Watkins officiating. Burial with military honors will be held in the church cemetery.



Jim was born in Towanda, PA on July 17, 1932 to the late Lillie and Benjamin Larrabee. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Arlene M. Larrabee; sister, Bessie Marie Larrabee; brother, Richard Dale Larrabee and grandson, Benjamin Johnston McGuirt.



Jim and Arlene were married for 41 years and are survived by their daughters, Cynthia Marie McKenzie, Laura Jean Larrabee-Pelfrey, M.D. (Sam Pelfrey, Jr), Linda Ann VanPatten (David), and Penny Kay McGuirt (Rick); grandchildren, Sara Renee Viar (Claude), Kristy Morrell (Clay), Taylor McKenzie (Tiffany), Jessica Murdock (Weston), Matthew Allen Pelfrey, Rikki McGuirt; great-grandchildren, Mac Viar, Tex Johnson, Sawyer and Harper Morrell, Drake and Lily McKenzie, Bradley and Jack McGuirt, and Owen Murdock; sister, Bel Ray; many loving nieces, nephews as well as his dog, Maggie.



Jim was preceded in death by his second wife, Barbara King, in 2009.



Jim spent his childhood in New Era, PA. He was in the Navy from 1951-1955. He then worked for IBM, moving his family to Vestal, NY. He and Arlene raised their family there until moving to Charlotte in 1978. He was employed by IBM for 34 years, working on the first PCs and bank ATMs. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, his dogs and horses, and snowmobiling. He was also a carpenter. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge in NY, then the Derita Lions Club here in Charlotte. He was treasurer of the Mallard Creek Fire Department for several years and was a member of Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church.



Jim will be remembered as always having a smile and kind words. He was rarely angry. He loved his family and was their hero.



The family would like to express a special thanks to Rita Pundus for her unselfish gift of time in helping the family care for their father.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.



Condolences may be left at



Wilkinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

