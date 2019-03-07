Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Conway Eaton. View Sign

James Conway Eaton, born December 24, 1924, passed away March 2, 2019. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Betty Eaton. He is also survived by his brother Larry, 3 children Jim, Don, and Sue Bayne and their spouses, Nancy, Alexine and Scott. Loving Grandfather to Nick (Rachel), Richard, Sean, Klara, Bobby (Kelly), Jimmy (Rachel), and Donny. Jim was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the second of four brothers to Hudson and Helen Eaton. Jim served 3.5 years in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Jim was Director of Manufacturing for the controls division of Johnson Controls, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The memorial service be held at 1PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Plantation Estates Clubhouse, Matthews. Please use the entrance at 606 Birch View. Ashes will be interred at Myers Park UMC. Memorial gifts can be made to Plantation Estates Good Samaritan Fund or a . Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home. An online guest book is available





3700 Forest Lawn Drive

Matthews , NC 28104

