James G. Dalton, Sr. ATLANTA, GA - James G. Dalton, Sr. died on July 3rd in his home. Jim Dalton was born in Charlotte, NC in 1922, the second of five children, to Edith (Gossett) and Robert I. Dalton, Sr. He grew up in Myers Park in Charlotte, NC and attended Central High School. He served in the US Army in England, Belgium, France and Germany during World War II. After graduating from Duke University in 1947 with a degree in economics, he started work for Charlotte Paperboard Co. In 1948 he married Mary Helen Garrison, also of Charlotte, NC, and they moved to Austell, GA where Jim was on the initial team to establish Austell Boxboard, Corp. Through his leadership, Austell Boxboard and its affiliated businesses grew and he became CEO in 1971. In 1992, the company became Caraustar Industries, a publicly traded corporation on the NASDAQ exchange with Dalton as Chairman and CEO. In addition, to his many professional accomplishments, Dalton served in volunteer leadership positions with Trinity Presbyterian Church, the Schenk School, Rotary Club and Duke University. In 2003, he received the Distinguished Alumni award from Duke University. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church since 1957. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Helen Dalton and two beloved grandsons Dalton Marsh King and Brice Garrison King. He is survived by his daughter Nancy Dalton Steele, married to James H. Steele, Jr, his granddaughter Jamie Dalton Steele; his daughter Mary Gossett Dalton King married to Marsh B. King, his grandson Blake P. King and his great-grandchildren Stella and Parks King; his son Jim Dalton, married to Alcina de Figueiredo Dalton, and his grandchildren Jimmy, Margarida and Cristina Dalton. He is also survived by his siblings, Rufus M. Dalton, Harry M. Dalton (Kathy), Sally Dalton Robinson (Russell Robison) and his sister-in-law Gwin Dalton married to Jim's older brother Robert I. Dalton, Jr. who passed away earlier this year. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm on Tuesday 9th. 3003 Howell Mill Road Atlanta, GA 30327 In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Presbyterian Church.

