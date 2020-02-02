Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Daniel Cochran III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Daniel Cochran III passed away on January 29th, 2020, at the age of 70, following complications from an illness. Born in Catawba County, North Carolina on September 6th, 1949 and raised in Newton, North Carolina, Jim's life was filled with the love of his family, a passion for sports and the joy of a good story and joke. Jim graduated as Valedictorian from Fishburne Military School, prior to attending The University of North Carolina Asheville, where he received his Bachelor's degree. Upon graduation, Jim began an illustrious career in sales which allowed him to travel extensively and use his gift of engaging in conversation with ease. Jim was a confident and intelligent man who instilled into his son, Jimmy Cochran, the importance of moral character, knowing and believing in self-worth and the value of being more than just a "good" man. Leading by example, Jim taught his son how to treasure his family, lovingly parent a child and the necessity of marrying for love. In 1982, Jim married his "Lulu", Joanna Cochran, and for the next 37 years, he made sure she felt loved each day.



While Jim carried the titles of loving husband, devoted father and friend, there was no greater joy in his life, than the joy of time well spent with his grandson, J.D. Affectionately named "G-Dad" by J.D., Jim enjoyed teaching his grandson about sports, taking him to the Beef and Bottle for birthday and celebratory occasions, attending J.D.'s sporting events, playing mental math solving games and treating J.D. to milkshakes anytime they were out together. J.D. will feel the absence of his "G-Dad". It is our privilege and an honor to continue to celebrate the bond shared between Jim and J.D., at the places they loved, with good food and family. Jim is survived by his son, James "Jimmy" Daniel Cochran IV, daughter-in-law Sandra Blythe Cochran and his favorite person, his grandson, James "J.D." Daniel Cochran V. Additionally he is survived by his sister Nell Baker, brother-in-law Nick Baker, Niece, Sara Beth Price along with her husband Eric Price, and their children, Abigayle and Carson Price. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife Joanna Spurlin Cochran, his father Dr. James Daniel Cochran Jr. and his Mother, Jean Whitener Cochran. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 2:00PM on February 4th, 2020 at Gaskin Funeral Services in Matthews, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask you to have a dinner with friend, a milk shake with a loved one or share a "hello" with a stranger.

