James David Pangle

Guest Book
  • "A great guy met him several times at his Mothers house. I..."
    - robert wilson
Service Information
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC
28120
(704)-820-0608
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church
113 E. Parkwood Street
Stanley, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church
113 E. Parkwood Street
Stanley, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James David Pangle, 79, of Bessemer City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Ross and Polly Pangle. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. David was a Music Minister in the Church of the Nazarene and taught math and choral music in the Tennessee Public School System. David will be remembered for his love for God and his desire to see others know and love Him also. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 16 years Maxine; daughter Connie Cahoon and her husband Lee; son Anthony Pangle and his wife Jan; and grandson Zachary Pangle. A service to celebrate his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church, 113 E. Parkwood Street in Stanley. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.