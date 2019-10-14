James David age 58 died Wednesday October 2, 2019. Funeral services were Wednesday October 9, 2019 at the Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church 1243 West Blvd, Charlotte. There was be a public viewing at the church from 10:00 A.M. until 12 noon. A visitation was held for family and friends from 11:30 A.M. until noon at the church. Mr. Davis was interred with Military honors on Thursday October 10, 2019 at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the Family of Mr. Davis. Condolences can be sent to www.lambfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 14, 2019