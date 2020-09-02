1/1
James E. Little
Mr. Little, 88 of Charlotte, NC, died August 30, 2020 at Clear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

Graveside Service at 12 noon Friday, September 4, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens with Public viewing on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Long & Son Mortuary Chapel.

He leaves to cherish his fondest memories, his loving and devoted wife Dianne; two children, Horace Roberts and Kim Zacharias(Christopher); five sisters, Jessie, Ida, Chettie, Cora and Charlene; five brothers, Ted (Arnel), Jimmie(Martha), Charles, Jarvis(Joy) and David; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Please bring your chair for the graveside service on Friday.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 394-1111
