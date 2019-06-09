Mr. Monaghan, 80, passed away on May 30, 2019.
James was born in New York, NY on October 18, 1938 to the late Francis "Frank" Monaghan and Catherine Short Monaghan.
Jim attended and played basketball at Iona University, before finishing his degree he joined the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division. James was an area Vice President for Associates Financial Services and retired as a manager for Beneficial Financial Services. After retiring, he felt that he needed to complete his education by finishing his Bachelors of Arts and Political Science degree from UNC Charlotte and then went on to his Master degree of Liberal Arts from Winthrop University.
He enjoyed reading, was an avid NY Yankees fan, a devoted marathon runner and volunteer.
Mr. Monaghan was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Veronica; children, Aidan Monaghan (Jin), Brian Monaghan (Rebecca) and Jackie Monaghan; grandchildren, Sean and Shannon Cunningham and Braidan Monaghan; sisters, Eileen Monaghan and Mary Hammond (Steven) and numerous relatives and friends.
He requested that there not be a formal service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 9, 2019