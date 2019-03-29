Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Floyd. View Sign

James (Jim) Edward Floyd, beloved husband of Tanya Burgin Floyd passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate after a long courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born in Conway, SC on January 21, 1947 to Merrell Worth Floyd and Delia Booth Floyd. He was a graduate of Clemson University in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. At Clemson he was also a member of the Numeral Society fraternity. Jim was the Owner and President of Carolina Waterbeds, which later became Carolina Bedrooms for over 25 years. He later became a commercial real estate broker and owned Floyd Commercial Properties. Jim loved Clemson football, snow skiing, and deep-sea fishing. His greatest accomplishment was his family.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Tanya; daughter, Ashley and son, James (Jef); beloved grandson, Jackson (Jack); his sister, Rosamund Korybski and her husband, John, brothers, Merrell and his wife, Carolyn, Robert Earl and his wife, Harriett, Marion (Locke) and wife, Cathy; and many nieces and nephews.



A service to celebrate the life of Jim will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, Jim's wish is a contribution be made to a college fund for his grandson, Jackson. Donations can be made through Venmo: @Jef-Floyd-1



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





