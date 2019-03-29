James (Jim) Edward Floyd, beloved husband of Tanya Burgin Floyd passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate after a long courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born in Conway, SC on January 21, 1947 to Merrell Worth Floyd and Delia Booth Floyd. He was a graduate of Clemson University in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. At Clemson he was also a member of the Numeral Society fraternity. Jim was the Owner and President of Carolina Waterbeds, which later became Carolina Bedrooms for over 25 years. He later became a commercial real estate broker and owned Floyd Commercial Properties. Jim loved Clemson football, snow skiing, and deep-sea fishing. His greatest accomplishment was his family.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Tanya; daughter, Ashley and son, James (Jef); beloved grandson, Jackson (Jack); his sister, Rosamund Korybski and her husband, John, brothers, Merrell and his wife, Carolyn, Robert Earl and his wife, Harriett, Marion (Locke) and wife, Cathy; and many nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Jim will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Jim's wish is a contribution be made to a college fund for his grandson, Jackson. Donations can be made through Venmo: @Jef-Floyd-1
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2019