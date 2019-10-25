James Edward Raeford (1934 - 2019)
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Mr. James Edward Raeford, 85, of Davidson, NC, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Funeral Services for Mr. Raeford will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Davidson, NC. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will take place immediately following service at the Christian Aid Society Cemetery, Davidson, NC. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Son's Funeral Home of Mooresville, NC is serving the Raeford Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2019
