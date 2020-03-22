Mr. James E (Jim) Roane Sr., 85, passed away March 16th of complications from Alzheimer's. Born in Jacksonville, FL, a graduate of Washington and Lee Univ, Lexington, VA, retired as Printing Operations Manager at Plastic Packaging Inc., Hickory, NC. Served with many charities including the Hickory Soup Kitchen and CCM Health Care Center, Hickory NC, and named Catawba County United Way Volunteer of the Year. Survived by his wife, Melinda B Roane, his 3 children, 2 grandchildren and step-daughter. Please visit Bass-Smith Funeral Homes website for information on services. https://www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2020