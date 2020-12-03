1/1
James Erwin Saunders Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Erwin Saunders, Sr.
June 9, 1928 - November 27, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - James Erwin Saunders, Sr., 92, was born June 9, 1928, to the late James Luico and Elsie Erwin Saunders in Gastonia, NC and died Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at the home of his son,
James "Sandy" E. Saunders, II of Denver, NC. During his transition to eternal life, he was surrounded by his loving and caring family.
James, affectionately called "Sonny", was a graduate of Highland High School in Gastonia, NC and Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC with graduate studies at Connecticut University. After graduating from Johnson C. Smith University with a Bachelor of Science degree, he taught one year before being called to two years of service in the U.S. Army serving in the Korean conflict. He then returned to the field of teaching and coaching. Sonny touched the lives of many young students in several North Carolina counties. The most time was spent teaching Algebra and Geometry at Ranson Junior High School in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district.
Sonny was a dedicated member of Simpson Gillespie United Methodist Church, Charlotte, NC for over fifty years. He served faithfully in the Chancel Choir, Men's Choir, and Handbell Choir. Sonny was a proud member of the Simpson Trio, who sang the melodious sounds of Traditional Hymns and Negro Spirituals. Over the years, he was a member and/or officer on the Finance Committee, United Methodist Men, and Trustee.
Sonny was a proud and devoted member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He was a model member to the new members of the Epsilon Upsilon chapter in Gastonia, NC. Sonny recently received the distinguished medal for seventy years of service.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Charles L. Saunders and Claude E. Saunders; sisters: Gwendolyn S. Moten & Elizabeth Ann Velazquez.
Sonny married Julia Hoffman Saunders on December 18, 1954 (nearly 66 years) and is survived by his wife; daughter, Joan S. Lee (Reginald); son, James E. Saunders, II (Stephanie); grandson, Rev. Christopher Lee (Brandy); granddaughters: Dr. Jennifer Ann Lee; Elizabeth T. Saunders and Jessica E. Saunders; great granddaughters: Erin Lee and Jordyn Lee; sisters: Doris S. Holland and Brenda S. Brown (Conard); brothers: Carroll B. Saunders and Alfred "Pete" Saunders; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of James E. Saunders, Sr. can be made to
Simpson-Gillespie United Methodist Church, 3545 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216.
Funeral service is Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. with visitation at noon; location is Forest Lawn West Cemetery Dignity Memorial Chapel, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208. Interment at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. Costner Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted. Masks Are Required!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Cemetery Dignity Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Cemetery Dignity Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costner Funeral Home
2425 West Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 864-6787
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved