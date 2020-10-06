1/1
James F. "Jim" Triplett
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. "Jim" Triplett , 67 , passed away on September 30, 2020. He was born in Charlotte, N.C .and attended Garinger High School. He has lived for the last 30 years in Cocoa, Florida. Jim had recently retired after working 34 years for Morton Salt. He joined the company first as a young man in Charlotte, moved to the Tampa facility, and finished his career as an IT manager at the Cape Canaveral plant. He received recognition from Morton Salt for his outstanding job performance as It coordinator for the parts and maintenance division. Jim spent many years as a plant maintenance supervisor where he used his skills as a self- taught mechanic to problem-solve. plant equipment issues. Jim was justifiably proud of his work history with Morton Salt as well as his career growth and accomplishment throughout the years. Our beloved Jimmy was an intensely private person who valued family, friends, independence, hard work, and the right to personal choice. When not at work, his pastimes included spending time with his wife Sharon and with family and friends, reading the newspaper, and watching. NASCAR. He spent many hours observing nature, especially the animals around him. His best friend and faithful sidekick of 20 years was his loving dog Charlie. Jimmy's life and our memories with him will forever live in our hearts. Jim Triplett is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sharon Triplett, by his step-daughter Crystal Gayle Hobbs, and a grand-daughter Rebecca Langley Hill. He is also survived by his brother Harvey Triplett and wife, Lynn, of Rock Hill, S.C. and his sister Barbara Triplett of Monroe, N.C. No memorial service has been scheduled at this time. Donations in memory of Jim Triplett can be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved