James Farley Walkup, "Jim", 80, of Charlotte, passed away March 10, 2019. He was born in Monroe, NC to the late James Lee Walkup and Bernice Winchester Walkup on May 12, 1938. Jim was a graduate of Wingate Junior College, received his bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama, and was a proud U.S. Navy veteran.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Threatt Walkup; his son, Richard Glenn Walkup; and his sister, Laura Lynn Walkup. He is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Interment with military honors will be held 10:00AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Sharon Memorial Park. A celebration of Mr. Walkup's life will be held at 11:30AM Saturday, March 16th at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 1900 Emerywood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210 with a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Project Alive, PO Box 384, Thompson's Station, TN 37179. https://projectalive.org
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 14, 2019