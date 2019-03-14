Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Farley Walkup. View Sign

James Farley Walkup, "Jim", 80, of Charlotte, passed away March 10, 2019. He was born in Monroe, NC to the late James Lee Walkup and Bernice Winchester Walkup on May 12, 1938. Jim was a graduate of Wingate Junior College, received his bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama, and was a proud U.S. Navy veteran.



In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Threatt Walkup; his son, Richard Glenn Walkup; and his sister, Laura Lynn Walkup. He is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Interment with military honors will be held 10:00AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Sharon Memorial Park. A celebration of Mr. Walkup's life will be held at 11:30AM Saturday, March 16th at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 1900 Emerywood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210 with a reception following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Project Alive, PO Box 384, Thompson's Station, TN 37179.





10310-300 Feldfarm Lane

Charlotte , NC 28210

Funeral Home Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service

10310-300 Feldfarm Lane

Charlotte , NC 28210

704-752-7710

