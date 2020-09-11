1/
James Franklin Harris
1943 - 2020
James Franklin Harris, 77, of Appaloosa Lane, Charlotte, died Monday in Kannapolis. Memorial Services will be private.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Conrad Harris of the home; 2 sons, Chad Harris and wife Ellen of Locust, and Eric Harris of Charlotte; daughter, Kristle Harris Osteen and husband Grayson of Wake Forest; 4 grandchildren, Jessica Harris, Grant Harris, Rachael Osteen and Seth Osteen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis NC 28081.

Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 11, 2020.
