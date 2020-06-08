As of Friday, June 5, 2020 James F. Styron is in the presence of his Lord Jesus Christ, along with his mother and father, sister Lillian, and brothers John, Bob and Claude and the many other family and friends who preceded him. Jim led a very rich and fulfilling life. He served on gunboats in the Navy during the Korean War, and then joined the Charlotte Mecklenburg County Police Department after honorable discharge from the Navy. He reached the level of senior homicide detective before retiring from the police department and joining the medical examiners office doing investigations. He took one short leave from the police department to work as security for the JA Jones construction project for the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war. He also worked as part-time security for Charlotte Aircraft Corporation at their Delta Airbase location for over 35 years. James is survived by his sweetheart and wife, Betty and loving daughter Susan Styron. He will continue to be their Protector as he always was until the day of rejoicing when they see him again.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 8, 2020.