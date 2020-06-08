James Franklin Styron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
As of Friday, June 5, 2020 James F. Styron is in the presence of his Lord Jesus Christ, along with his mother and father, sister Lillian, and brothers John, Bob and Claude and the many other family and friends who preceded him. Jim led a very rich and fulfilling life. He served on gunboats in the Navy during the Korean War, and then joined the Charlotte Mecklenburg County Police Department after honorable discharge from the Navy. He reached the level of senior homicide detective before retiring from the police department and joining the medical examiners office doing investigations. He took one short leave from the police department to work as security for the JA Jones construction project for the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war. He also worked as part-time security for Charlotte Aircraft Corporation at their Delta Airbase location for over 35 years. James is survived by his sweetheart and wife, Betty and loving daughter Susan Styron. He will continue to be their Protector as he always was until the day of rejoicing when they see him again.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved