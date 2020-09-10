1/1
James Geer Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Austin Geer Jr. CHARLOTTE - James Austin Geer Jr., age 98, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born November 24th, 1921, to the late James Geer Sr. and Hattie Geer in Mecklenburg County, NC. He was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Maxie Pearl Lewis Geer. James is survived by his brother Robert Geer; his daughters, Nancy Labazzetta (Paul), Vicki Lowery (Robert) and Rebecca Marley (M.L.). He is also survived by five grandchildren; Michele (Robert), Jamie (Jacqueline), Lindsay, Allison and Laura; and four great grandchildren, Samantha, Isabella, Alice and Hattie. James was a veteran of World War 2, a devoted father, and a dedicated Sunday School teacher for 70 years. James attended Woodlawn Baptist Church. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00PM, Friday, September 11, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4622 Nations Crossing Road, Charlotte, NC 28217. Contributions in James' memory may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved