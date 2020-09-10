James Austin Geer Jr. CHARLOTTE - James Austin Geer Jr., age 98, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born November 24th, 1921, to the late James Geer Sr. and Hattie Geer in Mecklenburg County, NC. He was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Maxie Pearl Lewis Geer. James is survived by his brother Robert Geer; his daughters, Nancy Labazzetta (Paul), Vicki Lowery (Robert) and Rebecca Marley (M.L.). He is also survived by five grandchildren; Michele (Robert), Jamie (Jacqueline), Lindsay, Allison and Laura; and four great grandchildren, Samantha, Isabella, Alice and Hattie. James was a veteran of World War 2, a devoted father, and a dedicated Sunday School teacher for 70 years. James attended Woodlawn Baptist Church. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00PM, Friday, September 11, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4622 Nations Crossing Road, Charlotte, NC 28217. Contributions in James' memory may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store