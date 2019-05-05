Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Goodrum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Wallace Goodrum, 82, of Stanley, dedicated and much-loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 3, 2019.



A celebration of his life will be held at Sunset Road Baptist Church, Charlotte, at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.



Born in Mooresville, NC on September 7, 1936. The only son of the late Roy and Cora Wallace Goodrum. James lived most of his life in Mecklenburg County. Raised on a dairy farm in the northern part of the county until Duke Power purchased the family farm that become Lake Norman. With his plans for continuing the family tradition of dairy farming eliminated, he set out to make lemonade of these lemons progress dealt him, a practice he would continue throughout his life.



Educated in the public schools of Mecklenburg County, he graduated from North Mecklenburg in 1955. The dairy farming work ethic he developed in childhood and adolescence characterized his approach to life. Whether working at Lance Packing, A & P Meat Warehouse, detailing cars for a host of Charlotte new car dealership, seeding grass on new roadways, or maintaining lawns for commercial property and residential homes in a small business he developed and ran with his youngest son, Gary, for over 30 years, he approached every job with care, dependability, attention to details, and a commitment to make it perfect. Work was his passion. Faithful, dependable, and determined, he worked hard until the final day of his life he remained conscious.



He was a faithful member of Sunset Road Baptist Church since 1964 where he was a deacon and served on many committees, including his leadership on Building and Grounds and the Pulpit Committee that called the current pastor. For decades he also served with a team that worked in the church office on Sunday mornings.



James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Beaty Goodrum of Belmont, NC whom he married on May 4, 1958 (one of the best decisions of his life he always maintained); one daughter and two sons, Janet Goodrum Hudson (Lacy Ford) of Columbia, SC; James David Goodrum (Kim) of Cornelius, NC and Gary Neal Goodrum of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Travis Dale Hudson (Janet), Sonya Hudson Sonneman (Janet); Jared David Goodrum (David); Heather Brooke Goodrum (David); one great granddaughter, Emma Rose Hudson (Travis); sister, Martha Goodrum Kerns; sister-in-law Peggy Beaty Rankin; brother-in-law, Joe Rankin; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Floyd Beaty and Harold Kerns.



Memorials may be made to Sunset Road Baptist Church, 2317 Sunset Road, Charlotte, NC 28216.



The family thanks and expresses its appreciation to Novant Health Hospice & Palliative Care as well as family and friends who offered loving support and in his final week.

