Mr. James Grier, 86, of Charlotte, NC passed away on May 11, 2020 at University Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.He leaves to cherish his memory twin brother, John Grier (Cathy) of Chicago, Illinois: Sister-in-law, Eunice Grier of Greenwood, SC, The Mills Family and In-Laws of Rutherford County, NC; Daughters Carol Grier, Angela Grier and Jeannie Sanders of Charlotte, NC; Daughter-in-law, Thomasina Grier, Devoted Friend, Faye Wright, Children's Mother, Mary Ellen Grier, a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Public viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Long & Son Mortuary Chapel from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A private graveside service will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.