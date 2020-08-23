James H. Drozd, III, age 64, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born on December 18, 1955 in Chicago, IL.
James was loved dearly and will be missed by all. He was an accomplished landscape artist, who loved music and Chicago sports.
He is survived by his son, Nick Drozd; mother, Rosemary (Dennis) Colbert; father, James Drozd; sister, Cynthia Drozd; brother, Larry Drozd; aunt, Josephine Coyle; uncles, Robert Drozd and Ronald Drozd (Marianne); close friends, Perry Neuroth, Craig Pinchuk and Mike Arnold.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Tammy (nee White) Drozd; aunts, Marie Knopp, Theresa Balanda, Mae Taglieri, Lucy Follis, Delores Williams, Patsy Rock, and Beverly Drozd; uncles, John Drozd, Jack Drozd, and William Drozd.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
.